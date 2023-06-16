Elmont Opry bringing family-friendly variety show to the stage

Helen Russell and Company comes to Elmont Opry June 23 & 24.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Elmont Opry has its next show ready to take the stage. They say it’s entertainment for all ages.

Francis Stockton visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about it.

Helen Russell & Company are the entertainers. Stockton says she performs classic country, does impersonations of other singers, and involves the audience. She also takes time to salute veterans during her shows.

The Blast from the Past Variety Show has performances at 7 p.m. June 23 and 1 p.m. June 24 at Elmont United Methodist Church, 6635 NW Church Lane. Tickets are $15.

