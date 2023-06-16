Documents offer insight into Hotel Topeka, Maner Conference Center financial connection for Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Documents obtained by 13 NEWS show what could be at stake for Shawnee Co. taxpayers with whoever takes over Hotel Topeka.

They also offer new insight into just how hard the COVID pandemic hit the hotel and conference industry.

The City of Topeka was the high bidder for the hotel at auction last week, and has said it will review all the hotel’s contracts once a sale is finalized. Among those contracts is the deal with Shawnee Co. to manage Maner Conference Center.

13 NEWS filed an open records request to learn how much the hotel operator has paid the county over the years to oversee Maner. We received a series of email exchanges, along with copies of contracts.

The original contract with John Q. Hammons was dated 1996, when he was building the hotel. It called for paying the county $95,000 a year, with annual increases equal to the percent increase in the Consumer Price Index.

Documents from the county show those increases - to $120,236.16 for 2008, $137,654.12 by 2015, and $146,514.12 for 2019. It also reflects the large jumps in inflation in 2021 and 2022. A 5.3% increase implemented in the third quarter of 2021 brought that year’s total amount to $152,500.04. Another increase of 8.9% was implemented in the third quarter of 2022, bringing that year’s total to $163,398.40.

The county’s documents show the hotel owner’s always paid up. They did fall a few thousand dollars behind in mid-2017 but paid in full in early 2019.

Then, COVID hit.

Emails between Shawnee Co. Counselor Jim Crowl, hotel manager Rob Bergquist, and Jason Dinkens, vice president of operations for GF Hotels and Resorts, which currently runs the hotel, show the hotel negotiating lower payments as hotel guests - and conference and event bookings - dried up.

County records show the hotel skipped its second quarter payment in 2020, along with the fourth quarter and first half of 2021, wracking up a past-due bill of $148,341.58.

An Oct. 4, 2021 email from Crowl to Bergquist and Dinkens shows the county agrees to lower the monthly payments from around $13,000 to $4,250 for the second half of 2021. That rate was extended through the first three months of 2022.

In a March 31, 2022 email, Crowl says the county wants to re-set the payments at $10,000 a month.

Bergquist responds the next day. In his email, he said the hotel operated at a loss of $11,927.22 for January 2022 and $94,086.50 in February.

He also states revenue per available room in December 2018 - pre-COVID - was $23.68, compared to $11.45 in December 2021; February 2019 was $50.77 while February 2022 was $17.13.

“The bondholders/lender is still paying out each month to keep the hotel open and operating on a monthly basis,” Bergquist wrote. “We would like to not give them any more reason to close the hotel down than already exists.”

He then proposed a $7,000 a month payment rate. The hotel and county would ultimately agree to $8,000 per month, where it’s remained since.

The first mention of a pending auction comes in January 2023. Dinkens tells Crowl he will keep him updated on the lender’s plans for an upcoming auction. He follows up in a February 20, 2023 email, saying the hotel is slated for receivership sale auction on April 17 to 19th.

On April 21, Dinkens informs Crowl the auction was delayed to June 5.

“Unless I read incorrectly the Maner lease is up on June 1st,” Dinkens wrote. “How should we handle this? Are we permitted to continue serving events in the interim, or do we need to cancel those events and groups?”

Crowl replied for the hotel to continue as-is, until the county can negotiate with new ownership. In May, county commissioners extended the contract with GF to manage Maner through the end of the year, while ownership issues are settled.

Despite the lower payments agreed to, Crowl told 13 NEWS that his legal opinion is the hotel still is bound to the full contract amount, which would make the total amount owed $294,048.41. He said the issue ultimately will be part of negotiations with the eventual owner.

City spokesperson Gretchen Spiker says the city does not expect the sale to close until late July. After that, a court would need to approve it.

The city’s high bid was $7.5 million. With fees, the purchase price is $7.67 million. The city has said it expects to issue bonds to cover the purchase cost, with the money recouped through an eventual agreement with a developer.

In an interview last week with Eye on NE Kansas, commissioner Aaron Mays said the county had the same opportunity as the city to purchase the hotel, but opted not to pursue it. However, he said the success of the hotel is important to the overall success of all the facilities. He said he expects Shawnee Co. will be involved in the next steps.

“I don’t envision any scenario in which we’re not at the table, trying to make sure everyone is successful,” Mays said. “I’m cheering for (the city). I hope they do a really good job with it.”

