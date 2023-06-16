Cycle Zone Powersports to celebrate customers with appreciation day

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cycle Zone Powersports will celebrate customers at an appreciation day event.

Cycle Zone Powersports said they will host Customer Appreciation Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at 2100 NW Highway 24 in Topeka, Kan.

Cycle Zone Powersports indicated they will have special sales and giveaways as well as a food truck and CA Nation riders. 94.5 Country will also be onsite.

Staff at Cycle Zone Powersports said they host a Customer Appreciation Day every year to thank their customers for their ongoing support with special sales and giveaways. It’s also a time for Cycle Zone Powersports to celebrate the local riding community.

According to Cycle Zone Powersports, they are the exclusive full-service authorized dealer of Yamaha, KTM, Can Am, Sea Doo, Bad Boy Mowers and Tractors, Tracker Off-Road, and Tracker Boats located in Topeka, Kan. They specialize in sales, service, parts, and accessories for all brands they sell. Since 1991, Cycle Zone has been an active authority in the industry and sport. Cycle Zone is a part of the HME Group Companies.

For more information about the event, contact Sydnie Crow, Marketing Coordinator for Cycle Zone Powersports, at 785-260-2014, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

