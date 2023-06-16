Chiefs unveil new Super Bowl rings

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Check out the latest Super Bowl ring for the Super Bowl 57 champion Kansas City Chiefs.

A ring fit for a Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/9xoSqbsd2A — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 16, 2023

A story for every stone. pic.twitter.com/apO31Pe4fp — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 16, 2023

The Chiefs held their ring ceremony over at Union station after their three day mandatory minicamp. According to the Chiefs, each stone on the ring as a meaning to it which can be viewed above.

And, here’s the moment the team got to see those new rings:

The moment we’ve all been waiting for… pic.twitter.com/6JtobaQ6ov — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 16, 2023

The Chiefs will begin training camp in July.

