Chiefs unveil new Super Bowl rings

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 57 ring
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Check out the latest Super Bowl ring for the Super Bowl 57 champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs held their ring ceremony over at Union station after their three day mandatory minicamp. According to the Chiefs, each stone on the ring as a meaning to it which can be viewed above.

And, here’s the moment the team got to see those new rings:

The Chiefs will begin training camp in July.

