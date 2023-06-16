Chiefs release training camp schedule

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches a drill during the NFL football team's...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches a drill during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST JOSEPH, MO. (WIBW) - Start marking your calendars Chiefs fans!

The defending Super Bowl champions had their ring ceremony Thursday night as several former Chiefs came back to celebrate.

As the 2023 season starts to ramp up, here’s the training camp schedule:

Chiefs training camp 2023 schedule
Chiefs training camp 2023 schedule(Chiefs)
This is the 13th year the Chiefs will practice at Missouri Western State University. Training camo runs through July 23 through Aug. 9

