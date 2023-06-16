Chiefs release training camp schedule

ST JOSEPH, MO. (WIBW) - Start marking your calendars Chiefs fans!

The defending Super Bowl champions had their ring ceremony Thursday night as several former Chiefs came back to celebrate.

As the 2023 season starts to ramp up, here’s the training camp schedule:

Chiefs training camp 2023 schedule (Chiefs)

Chiefs training camp 2023 schedule (Chiefs)

This is the 13th year the Chiefs will practice at Missouri Western State University. Training camo runs through July 23 through Aug. 9

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.