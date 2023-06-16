Chicago boy, 7, drowns after being swept away in Lake Michigan along Indiana shoreline

Officials said the boy’s cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning.
Officials said the boy’s cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — A 7-year-old Chicago boy drowned after he was swept away while playing in Lake Michigan along northwestern Indiana’s shoreline during hazardous beach conditions, authorities said Friday.

The boy was pulled from the lake Thursday evening in Porter County and taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

An autopsy was completed Friday morning and the boy’s cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning, the DNR said in a news release. His name was not released, pending notification of relatives.

The DNR said the boy was reported missing about 4:50 p.m. CDT Thursday in waters near the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Beach. Responders from multiple agencies found him about 20 minutes later near Ogden Dunes.

The DNR said the child was playing in waist-deep water before he entered deeper water. A witness reported that it appeared the child was caught in a current that pulled him away from shore.

A relative who entered the water to try to rescue the boy also got caught in a current and lost sight of the child. The DNR said a beach hazard statement from the National Weather Service was in effect at the time of the incident, which Indiana conservation officers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansans urged to warn loved ones about potential of scams after latest scheme
Rashawn Posey (left) and Warren Grahamm (right) are arrested for the shooting of Caden Tipton...
Family says Topeka man keeping “amazing attitude” following Florida shooting
Howard B.J. Drew, 41, of Topeka, and Destinee S. Back, 35, of Oskaloosa, were arrested...
Two arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County
The Junction City Animal Shelter urges the owners of a dog found at Milford Lake to come...
Shelter pleas for owners of dog found at Milford Lake to come forward
Tessa Smith
Late-night disturbance leads to woman’s arrest after gun allegedly pulled

Latest News

This image from video provided by Will Harris, shows a Fox News onscreen headline beneath a...
Fox News producer out after onscreen message calling Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’
The Riley Co. Police Department has released reports behind eight suspected fentanyl-related...
RCPD releases collected data behind eight fentanyl-related deaths in 2023
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Florida man gets 4 years, 9 months for attacking officer at US Capitol insurrection
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School...
Biden marks anniversary of a gun safety law signed after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre
Former NFL player Ray Lewis, right, and his son Ray Lewis III watch the first half of Game 2 of...
Ray Lewis III, son of 2-time Super Bowl champ Ray Lewis, dies