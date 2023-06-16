Cat Cat would bring big, big love to a fur-ever family

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cat Cat is a 13-pound calico who loves being a diva!

The two-year-old female feline visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess of Helping Hands Humane Society. The pair delivered the news that cat adoptions from the shelter are currently $25, thanks to a grant from PetCo Love Foundation.

Emi says the zero-dollar dog adoptions also continue, with the shelter’s population of furry friends continuing to run high. She said in addition to strays, it’s also puppy and kitten season.

People who aren’t able to adopt a pet right now can still support the shelter. Emi said they’re also looking for foster homes, especially for older and younger animals. You also may donate money or items from their wish list. You can find those items here.

