Authorities investigating after Kansas legislators receive mail with suspicious powder

Generic file photo of a mailbox.
Generic file photo of a mailbox.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - The authorities have confirmed that Kansas legislators are receiving “suspicious letters” and “possibly packages” at their homes with a suspicious powder inside.

The information comes from the director of Legislative Administrative Services.

He said that, at 1:30 p.m., KHP-Capitol Police informed him of the legislators receiving the items at their homes and “other state agencies.”

So far, the items that KHP-Capitol Police are aware of have Topeka and Kansas City return addresses.

Inside, there is a “suspicious powder.”

KHP had retrieved three or four of the letters from legislators and one from the attorney general’s office. The items were turned over to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.

The KBI later said 30 letters containing white powder had been reported across the state, but that no injuries have been reported.

In the letter that was sent to legislators, the director of LAS also said: “I know some of you may have already received correspondence from leadership regarding this issue, but I wanted to make sure everyone receives the information. Please be diligent and cautious when receiving mail from unknown individuals. As more information becomes available, I will keep you informed.”

KCTV5 News reached out to the KBI and FBI, seeking additional information. We were sent the following:

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansans urged to warn loved ones about potential of scams after latest scheme
Rashawn Posey (left) and Warren Grahamm (right) are arrested for the shooting of Caden Tipton...
Family says Topeka man keeping “amazing attitude” following Florida shooting
The Junction City Animal Shelter urges the owners of a dog found at Milford Lake to come...
Shelter pleas for owners of dog found at Milford Lake to come forward
Howard B.J. Drew, 41, of Topeka, and Destinee S. Back, 35, of Oskaloosa, were arrested...
Two arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County
Tessa Smith
Late-night disturbance leads to woman’s arrest after gun allegedly pulled

Latest News

Kids and Hot Cars Reminders
TFD gives reminders to avoid leaving kids in cars as summer approaches
Live at Five
Maverick the ferret and his friend Ice are among the Topeka Zoo's education animals.
Topeka Zoo has several new residents to visit this summer
Maverick the ferret and his friend Ice are among the Topeka Zoo's education animals.
Topeka Zoo has several new residents to visit this summer
The University of Kansas received a $35,000 grant from U.S. Department of State to create the...
KU receives $35,000 grant to create first hybrid study abroad program