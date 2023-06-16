36 teams to participate in Arab Shrine of Topeka golf tournament

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 36 teams will tee off at the Arab Shrine of Topeka golf tournament.

Arab Shrine of Topeka said the Golfers Unit of the Arab Shrine of Topeka annually hold a golf tournament to raise funds for the unit. These fundraisers help to raise funds for activities in the Shrine organization.

Arab Shrine of Topeka said the Larry Pressman Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on June 19 at the Village Greens Golf Course in Ozawkie, Kan. Pressman was a Past Potentate and an active member of the Golfers Unit. He was a great promoter of the Shrine Brotherhood and its mission to help kids in need.

According to Arab Shrine of Topeka, 36 teams will tee off at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. There is a free lunch being served as the golfers approach the 10th green, and there is a silence auction for items donated by area businesses.

The purpose of the event is for players to have fun, so players can purchase Mulligans. There is a hole-in-one prize and cash team awards. There are three flights and three places per flight.

