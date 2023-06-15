Worlds of Fun sets Juneteenth opening date for Zambezi Zinger

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Worlds of Fun has set a new opening date for the Zambezi Zinger to coincide with the Juneteenth holiday.

With the new opening date of the reimagined Zambezi Zinger for Monday, June 19, the wooden-hybrid coaster boasts speeds of 45 mph, 2,482 feet of track and a ride time of 2 minutes.

Riders will drop from an iconic spiral lift and will shoot down a low-to-the-ground track racing through the trees and terrain of ‘African Serengeti.’

World’s of Fun noted that the original Zinger was one of its most popular rides - and one of only three coasters - when the park opened in 1973. It had cars configured in a bobsled style that dashed through the trees for an exhilarating ride. The new coaster is sure to delight guests who remember the original.

Originally, the reimagined Zinger was set to open on Memorial Day, however, the event was delayed.

