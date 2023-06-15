Wednesday’s Child - Tyler

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each week, we introduce you to kids who need to be adopted. We call them our Wednesday’s Children.

Most of the time, they talk about themselves, but other times, they ask someone to speak for them. That’s the case with Tyler. Lori Hutchinson spent time him and some four-legged friends at the Helping Hands Humane Society.

“Tyler is a 15-year-old boy who really enjoys Legos, being active with his hands. He likes woodworking, doing that at home and at school. He is an animal lover. He really enjoys dogs, cats too, but really dogs.”

“Tyler will be going into his first year in high school. He’s interested in freedom that comes with being in high school. He’s a hands on guy, so he’s taking woodworking. That was his favorite class last year. He also likes matchbox cars. He’s a car guy. He’d love to go to a car show. "

“A family who would fit him best is a family that’s active. One that gets out in the community, participates in activities, but also helps engage his desires to be hands on at home. So, a family who does home improvement stuff or works in the yard, Tyler would be a great addition to any family.”

“He’s sweet, he’s caring. He’s thoughtful and he’s willing to put himself out there and help out where needed. I think any family would be great for Tyler.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

