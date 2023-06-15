Washburn men’s basketball adds to coaching staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brett Ballard is adding to his staff and he’s very familiar with the Sunflower State.

Washburn Athletics announced the hiring of Nick Jones who spent the last four seasons at Wichita State where he was the program’s Director of Player Development and his eighth overall, having previously served as Video Coordinator (2017-19) and Graduate Manager (2015-17)

“Coach Jones was highly recommend by all of the coaches that he has worked with and considering the level he was at and the respect I have for the coaches that he has worked for, that made the decision to hire him almost a no-brainer,” Ballard said per a release. “He has worked with some elite players and brings experience in player development along with a great skill set and knowledge that will enhance our daily operations. Nick has great connections and has developed meaningful relationships with the players he has worked with. I believe that coach Jones will be a great mentor and role model for our current and future players and I feel very fortunate that we were able to add him to our staff!”

The Shockers went 175-79 in the eight seasons since Jones’ arrival with five postseason trips. WSU made NCAA tournament appearances in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021 and reached the semifinals of the 2019 NIT. He also spent time at the University of Hawaii in the 2014-2015 season.

From 2009 to 2014, Jones served as a student manager for the men’s basketball program at Kansas State under head coaches Frank Martin and Bruce Weber. During his tenure, K-State had a 121-51 record and made five straight NCAA tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight trip in 2010. The 2013 Wildcats brought home a share of the Big 12 regular season title.

Jones resides in Topeka and is a Wichita Native.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.