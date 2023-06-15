U.S. Attorney shares fraud cases that highlight Elder Abuse Awareness Day

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher shares fraud cases highlighting World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas said Brubacher encourages citizens to recognize World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and to remain vigilant on the older family, friends, and loved ones at increased risk of abuse and fraud.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas indicated older people are at higher risk of exploitation, emotional and physical abuse, neglect, financial fraud, and scams from strangers, trusted friends, and family. Additionally, abusers can contact older adults by phone, email, mail, social media, and the Internet. Staying connected with older adults, encouraging trust and transparency regarding their relationships and contacts, and reducing social isolation are some of the most powerful tools in our community arsenal for combatting abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas, the impact of this abuse and fraud causes wide-reaching implications on victims’ physical and emotional health, finances, dignity, and trust. In addition, the challenges of the opioid epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated vulnerabilities that disproportionately impact older adults.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas said they remain steadfastly committed to supporting and coordinating with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to combat abuse of our elderly citizens. Schemes to defraud these citizens with tactics such as social security and tax imposter scams, tech support scams, lottery scams, and romance scams are priorities the Office continues to investigate and prosecute on an ongoing basis.

Last year, in the District of Kansas, Oyindamola Akinrinola was sentenced on November 15, 2022, to six months of imprisonment and two years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to her plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas said Arkinrinola participated in a scheme involving Facebook messages from an individual who said they were with FedEx. Victims were led to believe they won a $130,000 grant and that FedEx would deliver the cash if the victims paid a “case file fee.” When victims said they did not have money to pay the “fee,” they allowed the Facebook account holder to purchase iPhones through their Verizon account and mail them to Arkinrinola. Victims also received an image from the Facebook account claiming to be from the IRS and requesting $15,000 before the grant funds were released. The victims never received any grant money they supposedly won from FedEx.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas said Arkinrinola also admitted to receiving more than $160,000 in deposits related to scams and remitting the majority of the money to Nigeria after keeping a portion of the scammed proceeds for herself.

Also, in 2022, a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a U.S. Army service member for allegedly participating in a scheme to obtain approximately $149,476 from at least 25 individuals fraudulently. On March 3, 2023, Innocent Ugwu, a U.S. Army service member, pleaded guilty to wire fraud to obtain approximately $149,476 from victims fraudulently. According to the plea agreement, Ugwu engaged in a scheme to defraud and receive money from victims across the United States. Specifically, Ugwu engaged in a romance and/or advanced fee scheme by falsely claiming there was money internationally that could not be accessed until the victim paid a small amount of taxes, claiming ailments or hardships to entice the victim to transfer money for life-saving medical procedures; and also contacted victims pretending to be an attorney and requesting money as a retainer to pursue the fraudsters to recoup the victim’s original loss. He then transferred the money to and through multiple bank accounts he opened and controlled.

Ugwu is scheduled to be sentenced June 20, 2023.

The Department of Justice maintains a robust set of resources to educate yourself and your loved ones about these issues at https://www.justice.gov/elderjustice.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) was launched by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations to raise public awareness of these underrecognized and underreported human rights violations too often.

