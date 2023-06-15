TPD sees increase in fatal road rage incidents in Capital City

Topeka Police Chief, Bryan Wheeles says Topeka Police are noticing a big concern that is...
Topeka Police Chief, Bryan Wheeles says Topeka Police are noticing a big concern that is leading to people losing their lives.(Live 5)
By Reina Flores
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles says Topeka Police are noticing a big concern that is leading to people losing their lives.

“We’ve seen an uptick in the last two years in road rage incidents that have led to fatality encounters. So, we really want to talk about that when you’re out driving around. These road rage incidents are between strangers over perceived or real traffic infractions and slights,” said Wheeles.

Wheeles wants to warn drivers to not engage with road rage drivers. He says your life may be on the line.

“I just want to ask the public, when you’re driving aggressive, driving doesn’t help anybody be patient, be courteous. If you find yourself in a road rage situation, try to get to a public place as quickly as you can, as safely as you can. Call 911 if you need to but don’t exit your car,” according to Wheeles.

Wheeles says sometimes taking the property damage to your car is better than losing your life. According to TPD reports, there were 20 road rage incidents in 2021, 18 in 2022, and eight in 2023 thus far.

“Don’t engage in the encounter. Those things really put you at a high risk for a negative situation, and we’ve seen a lot of that and it’s led to some self-defense considerations. It’s important to know that when you get out of your car, you may have a clear intent on your mind as to what you’re gonna do, but the person who you’re approaching doesn’t know that,” he warns.

If you are a witness to road rage, you can help TPD locate the guilty party.

“Well, you know, everybody has cell phones. [A] Video is always really good, but make sure that you are operating. Your primary responsibility is to operate your vehicle safely.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a collision on Highway 75 north of Burlington on June 14, 2023.
Two dead in multi-vehicle collision initiated by stolen car chase
Howard B.J. Drew, 41, of Topeka, and Destinee S. Back, 35, of Oskaloosa, were arrested...
Two arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County
FILE
Local Juneteenth Celebrations 2023
FILE
43-year-old man dies after hit by train overnight in North Lawrence
The Ramada West hotel, which closed in 2017, is now condemned by the City of Topeka.
Building that once occupied Ramada West condemned by City of Topeka

Latest News

SOS CASA of the Flint Hills will host a recruitment celebration for volunteers at a fiesta on...
SOS CASA of the Flint Hills to host recruitment celebration for volunteers
Bald Eagles fit with backpack-style trackers during Evergy banding effort
SUV-Tractor collision sends 2 drivers to hospital, closes roadway for 2 hours
2 arrested as Topeka man continues recovery following Florida shooting
Officials band a juvenile Bald Eagle in Kansas in June 2023.
Bald Eagles fit with backpack-style trackers during Evergy banding effort