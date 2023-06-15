TPD sees increase in fatal road rage incidents in Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles says Topeka Police are noticing a big concern that is leading to people losing their lives.

“We’ve seen an uptick in the last two years in road rage incidents that have led to fatality encounters. So, we really want to talk about that when you’re out driving around. These road rage incidents are between strangers over perceived or real traffic infractions and slights,” said Wheeles.

Wheeles wants to warn drivers to not engage with road rage drivers. He says your life may be on the line.

“I just want to ask the public, when you’re driving aggressive, driving doesn’t help anybody be patient, be courteous. If you find yourself in a road rage situation, try to get to a public place as quickly as you can, as safely as you can. Call 911 if you need to but don’t exit your car,” according to Wheeles.

Wheeles says sometimes taking the property damage to your car is better than losing your life. According to TPD reports, there were 20 road rage incidents in 2021, 18 in 2022, and eight in 2023 thus far.

“Don’t engage in the encounter. Those things really put you at a high risk for a negative situation, and we’ve seen a lot of that and it’s led to some self-defense considerations. It’s important to know that when you get out of your car, you may have a clear intent on your mind as to what you’re gonna do, but the person who you’re approaching doesn’t know that,” he warns.

If you are a witness to road rage, you can help TPD locate the guilty party.

“Well, you know, everybody has cell phones. [A] Video is always really good, but make sure that you are operating. Your primary responsibility is to operate your vehicle safely.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.