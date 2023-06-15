Topeka woman arrested after officers smell marijuana during traffic enforcement

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested after officers in Carbondale smelled marijuana in her vehicle during a traffic enforcement campaign in May.

The Carbondale Police Department says that on May 26, during the Traffic Enforcement Check Lane, officials arrested Rebekah A. Smith, 19, of Topeka, after drugs were allegedly found in her vehicle.

CPD said Smith was stopped by a patrol officer during the campaign and during the stop, they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Smith was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on possession of marijuana.

As of Thursday, Smith no longer remains behind bars.

