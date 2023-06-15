Topeka Salvation Army asks community for donations for Back to School Bash

The Topeka Salvation Army is asking the community for hygiene product donations for Back to...
The Topeka Salvation Army is asking the community for hygiene product donations for Back to School Bash.(KXII)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Salvation Army is asking the community for hygiene product donations for Back to School Bash.

The Topeka Salvation Army said they will be collecting items for the annual Back to School Bash starting Tuesday, June 20 and ending Monday, July 17. The donation items they are asking for include shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, body wash, Kleenex, and Clorox wipes.

The Topeka Salvation Army said the items will be put together along with other items before the event to be handed out the day of the Back to School Bash.

Items can be donated Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the front desk of the Topeka Salvation Army located at 1320 SE 6th St. Residents can also call 785-233-9648 if they have any questions.

