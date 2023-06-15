Tickets on sale for Topeka-Lawrence City Swap

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets are on sale for the Topeka-Lawrence City Swap event coming up in October, which will bring leaders from the two communities together for a day of learning and networking in each city.

Greater Topeka Partnership said in collaboration with The Chamber, Lawrence, Kan., they will host a City Swap event beginning Oct. 12 in Topeka and ending Oct. 13 in Lawrence. More information and links to purchase tickets can be found at TopekaPartnership.com/TopekaLawrenceTogether.

Greater Topeka Partnership CEO Matt Pivarnik shared a comment about tickets going live.

“Our first Topeka-Lawrence City Swap is going to be an informational two-day event that allows members from each community to become better acquainted with the other, hopefully inspiring new opportunities for success through collaboration,” said Pivarnik. “Topeka and Lawrence share a regional economy and strategic goals, and I look forward to seeing how this year’s City Swap leads to further growth in our area, strengthening both of our cities along the way. Get your tickets for the City Swap today, because you won’t want to miss out!”

Greater Topeka Partnership indicated the City Swap will bring together business leaders, elected officials, and community stakeholders to participate in a tour of each city. The two-day event will feature speakers, networking and opportunities to learn about the exciting developments in each community. Both cities will feature tours, speakers and presentations highlighting their thriving business communities and recent developments. The City Swap is a follow-up to the joint intercity visit the two cities collaborated on in 2022.

Greater Topeka Partnership noted the City Swap is open to anyone who is interested in learning more about the strengths and successes of the two vibrant communities.

For more information about the Topeka-Lawrence City Swap, contact the Greater Topeka Partnership at Communications@TopekaPartnership.com or the Chamber, Lawrence, Kan., at jmartin@lawrencechamber.com.

