Thursday forecast: Heating up, stay cool

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The main concern especially to end the work week will be the heat with highs at least in the upper 80s for most areas with a few low 90s as well. It will be slightly cooler for the weekend but staying mild with a chance for rain.

Taking Action:

With warm temperatures and highs near 90° if not in the low 90s to end the work week make sure you’re staying safe in the heat. Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and keep your pets in mind.

Rain chances have lowered especially tomorrow but still monitoring a chance Saturday afternoon through at least Sunday morning for rain that may impact your outdoor plans. Stay updated as we continue to fine tune the details.



While low chances for showers/storms may exist in some areas tonight through Saturday morning, models have really backed off on the scattered nature of the rainfall compared to what the forecast was indicating the last couple days. Latest models are indicating 12pm Saturday to 12pm Sunday will hold the best chance for rain and as we get closer to this time frame we’ll have a better idea of specific details.

Normal High: 86/Normal Low: 65 (WIBW)

Today: Other than a few clouds this afternoon plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds W/SE around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. IF there are any showers/storms it would be toward central KS possibly clipping the western portion of the WIBW viewing area. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s (low 90s can’t be ruled out). Can’t rule out some late afternoon showers/storms but they would be very isolated with most spots dry. Winds E 5-10 mph.

This weekend will likely be in the 80s with Saturday warmer vs Sunday thanks to a southerly wind vs a north-westerly wind Sunday. Any storms this weekend could be strong to severe, as of right now the higher risk for severe weather will remain in southern KS but any shift in the storm track could alter this forecast so stay tuned.

Next week could still have some showers/storms at times despite the 8 day officially dry but confidence is low on when. It will be on the hot and humid side as well, wouldn’t be surprised if heat indices were near 100°.

Hail/wind risk with storms late this afternoon into the evening (SPC/WIBW)

Storms Saturday afternoon/evening, hail/wind risk (SPC/WIBW)

