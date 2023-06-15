SUV-Tractor collision sends 2 drivers to hospital, closes roadway for 2 hours

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A collision between an SUV and a tractor sent two drivers to a local hospital and closed a Douglas County roadway for about two hours.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, emergency crews closed the 300-400 blocks of County Road 1061 - east of Baldwin City and north of Highway 56 - as they cleared the scene of a collision.

Officials indicated that crews needed to remove a red SUV and a tractor from the road following a crash. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that this also serves as a reminder to be cautious during the summer months as tractors mow ditches.

Around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, officials said the roadway had reopened to traffic.

