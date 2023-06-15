SUV-Tractor collision sends 2 drivers to hospital, closes roadway for 2 hours

Crews clear the scene of a collision between an SUV and a tractor in Douglas Co. on June 14,...
Crews clear the scene of a collision between an SUV and a tractor in Douglas Co. on June 14, 2023.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A collision between an SUV and a tractor sent two drivers to a local hospital and closed a Douglas County roadway for about two hours.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, emergency crews closed the 300-400 blocks of County Road 1061 - east of Baldwin City and north of Highway 56 - as they cleared the scene of a collision.

Officials indicated that crews needed to remove a red SUV and a tractor from the road following a crash. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that this also serves as a reminder to be cautious during the summer months as tractors mow ditches.

Around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, officials said the roadway had reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a collision on Highway 75 north of Burlington on June 14, 2023.
Two dead in multi-vehicle collision initiated by stolen car chase
Howard B.J. Drew, 41, of Topeka, and Destinee S. Back, 35, of Oskaloosa, were arrested...
Two arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County
FILE
43-year-old man dies after hit by train overnight in North Lawrence
FILE
Local Juneteenth Celebrations 2023
FILE
Man wanted for crimes in three states finally arrested in Council Grove

Latest News

Kansas Tourism: Explore Southwest Kansas Pt. 2
FILE
1 arrested, 5 tickets written during Carbondale law enforcement campaign
Professional disc golfers stop by Lake Shawnee ahead of Emporia tournament
Professional disc golfers stop by Lake Shawnee ahead of Emporia tournament
Tyler, 15 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Tyler