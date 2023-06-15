Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a 7-2 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a 1970′s law to “protect the best interests of Indian Children.” It is known as the Indian Child Welfare Act, or ICWA.

ICWA was challenged because, when it comes to foster care and adoption of tribal kids, it favors Native American families or tribes in child custody cases.

Chad and Jennifer Brackeen of Texas were one of several white foster couples who had petitioned the court, claiming ICWA is a form of racial discrimination. Native Americans said the law protects their way of life.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion, upholding a lower court ruling that the ICWA does not violate several provisions of the Constitution.

President Biden praised the ruling because “it keeps in place a vital protection for tribal sovereignty and Native children.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a collision on Highway 75 north of Burlington on June 14, 2023.
Two dead in multi-vehicle collision initiated by stolen car chase
Howard B.J. Drew, 41, of Topeka, and Destinee S. Back, 35, of Oskaloosa, were arrested...
Two arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County
FILE
Local Juneteenth Celebrations 2023
Rashawn Posey (left) and Warren Grahamm (right) are arrested for the shooting of Caden Tipton...
2 arrested as Topeka man continues recovery following Florida shooting
The Ramada West hotel, which closed in 2017, is now condemned by the City of Topeka.
Building that once occupied Ramada West condemned by City of Topeka

Latest News

U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher shares stories about fraud cases in recognition of World Elder...
U.S. Attorney shares fraud cases that highlight Elder Abuse Awareness Day
Big 7 and Mid-East Leagues to merge
‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill
Live at Five
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Jury weighs dozens of charges against gunman who massacred 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue