Stormont Vail to host organ donor family event to memorialize loved ones

FILE - The Gift of Life Memorial Wall at Stormont Vail Hospital is now operational.
FILE - The Gift of Life Memorial Wall at Stormont Vail Hospital is now operational.(Stormont Vail Health)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health will host an event for the families of organ donors to memorialize their loved ones and gain a sense of closure.

Stormont Vail Health says that the Celebration of Life event for families of those who have given the ultimate gift of organ, eye and tissue donation has been set for 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. It will be held in Centennial C in the Pozez Education Center and the Pavilion Lobby of the Topeka hospital, 1500 SW 10th Ave.

During the event, officials indicated that the loved ones of organ donors have been invited to view a short video, enjoy refreshments and visit the Gift of Life Memorial Wall - located in the first-floor Pavilion lobby. The wall is where the names and biographies of donors are shared. Information will be presented about the importance of organ donation.

Other sponsors of the event include the Midwest Transplant Network and Saving Sight. MTN will have an aftercare support team available to provide information about resources and support available.

“It has been meaningful to me to hear their loved one’s stories. It’s important for them to talk about their loved ones and to share,” said Jana Tenbrink, RN, Director of Critical Care Services who has been meeting with families for several months to glean information for biographies on the Memorial Wall.

Tenbrink noted that donor families could still experience grief, but the Celebration of Life event offers a chance to return and memorialize loved ones in a relaxed setting to gain a sense of closure.

