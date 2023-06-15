Statewide virtual job fair to offer opportunities for job seekers, employers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A statewide virtual job fair will offer opportunities for job seekers and employers.

Kansas Department of Commerce said KANSASWORKS will host a statewide virtual job fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland shared a comment about the job fair.

“Our state is experiencing unprecedented levels of growth as companies are expanding, relocating and getting their start in Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor Toland said. “Our KANSASWORKS teams are ready and able to assist jobseekers by helping them find employment opportunities in all skill and job levels.”

According to Kansas Department of Commerce, the Statewide Virtual Job Fair portal also features helpful information such as a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers may request to engage in a video interview.

Kansas Department of Commerce indicated candidates can participate through any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Kansas Department of Commerce noted registration is required to participate in virtual job fairs, regardless of previous participation. To register, click here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.