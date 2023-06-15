SOS launches ‘SOS Strong Campaign,’ learn more on how to donate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thursday, June 15, marks the beginning of SOS’s (Sexual Offense Services) campaign — an annual fundraiser to recognize positive role models in the community who want to end domestic violence, sexual violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse, and neglect.

From June 15 to July 20, the SOS Strong Campaign will raise funds to assist the SOS support program with the help of their SOS Strong ambassadors. SOS announced its Strong ambassadors on Tuesday, June 13, as:

Aaron Armitage

Larry Bess

JD Chanley

Jeremy Dorsey

Tracy Edwards

Brogy Giesen

Marcial Hernandez

Jason Hoelting

Tom Johnson

Brian Jones

Mic McGuire

Kory Mitchell

Joe Reed

Nik Roth

Rolland Trahoon

The ambassadors have been tasked with raising awareness for the cause and raising $1,000 each to support the organization’s programs. In fact, the first $5,000 raised during the campaign will be matched by Kat and Tamir Zuckerman.

According to SOS, men often are perceived as the abuser, the controller, and the runaway father in the family, but SOS wants to inform the public that not all men are violent.

By selecting male ambassadors, who are considered dedicated members of their communities, display leadership, have a positive disposition, and have the desire to end domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse, and neglect — they can lead by example and show that not all men are bad. That some men do not intend to harm. SOS even noticed that sometimes men who want to help when confronted with violence often remain silent if they do not know how to help.

The options to donate include:

Donating online With the ambassador’s name listed “In Honor Of” section

Through Venmo @SOS-CVEC Include the ambassador’s name in the donation

Give the funds to the ambassador

Mail or deliver cash or check to SOS 1420 C of E Drive, Emporia, Kansas



Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.