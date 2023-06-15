SOS CASA of the Flint Hills to host recruitment celebration for volunteers

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - SOS CASA of the Flint Hills will be recruiting and celebrating volunteers at a fiesta on Wednesday, June 21.

SOS, Inc. said CASA is collaborating with Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow (HOTT) to offer this free and festive public event which will feature performances by Raíces Hispanas Grupo Folclórico, along with food and a raffle on Wednesday, June 21 at the Bowyer Community Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Officials said doors open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 5:30 p.m. This is also an opportunity for the public to learn more about SOS CASA of the Flint Hills and Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow.

According to SOS, Inc., Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are adults that advocate for the best interests of child victims of abuse, neglect, human trafficking, and/or custody disputes. They get to know everyone involved in the case, developing a special relationship with children built on trust and dependability. CASAs advocate for the child’s needs through communication with service providers, participation in meetings regarding the child, and recommendations made in reports to the court. They also remain as the child’s advocate until the child finds permanency, regardless of where the child might be placed. This gives the child a consistent adult in their lives and brings continuity and case knowledge to the case, which is sometimes lost due to turnover in service providers.

Staff at SOS, Inc. said CASA volunteers are very beneficial to children, and the children who are assigned a CASA tend to have much better outcomes. For example, children who have had a CASA are more likely to attend college, less likely to become parents of children in the foster care system, less likely to re-enter foster care themselves, and more likely to be prepared for adulthood.

SOS, Inc. noted the event is free of charge, and the public is invited and encouraged to attend. Those planning to attend can RSVP through an event listing on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/sBomd2tD or by finding the event on the SOS CASA of the Flint Hills Facebook page.

SOS is a non-profit agency that serves child and adult victims of sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse or neglect. SOS serves six counties in east central Kansas including Chase, Coffey, Lyon, Morris and Osage. For more information about SOS and its services, call 343-8799 or visit www.soskansas.com.

