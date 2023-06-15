Shelter pleas for owners of dog found at Milford Lake to come forward

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The animal shelter in Junction City has pleaded for anyone who knows the owners or the owners themselves of a dog found at Milford Lake to come forward as she receives emergency care.

The Junction City Animal Shelter took to Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, June 14, with a plea to find the owners of a dog found near Milford Lake.

Officials said the canine was found next to the lake, however, they are unsure of what area. When she arrived at the shelter, the dog’s coat was severely matted and covered in urine, blood and feces.

If anyone has information bout the owner of the dog or how she ended up at the lake, officials have urged them to report that information at 785-238-1359.

Currently, shelter staff said the dog is being worked over by a veterinarian and will get emergency grooming.

