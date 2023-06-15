Sen. touts broadband infrastructure legislation as fight continues in rural areas

By Sarah Motter
Jun. 15, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has touted his broadband infrastructure legislation on the Senate Floor as the fight for high-speed internet in rural communities continues.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) announced on Wednesday, June 14, that he touted his ReConnect Rural America Act on the Senate floor as he continues to fight for access to high-speed internet in rural communities.

“Every Kansan I’ve spoken to has voiced the need for symmetrical speeds in their community and for increased investments in fiber to be made by providers,” Marshall told the Senate. “By bolstering broadband infrastructure for our rural communities, we are able to stay up to speed with what’s happening in the rest of the world.”

Recently, Sen. Marshall said he introduced the bipartisan legislation alongside Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.). It is meant to invest in high-speed and long-lasting internet infrastructure in rural communities across the U.S.

“Through these federal efforts, combined with the administration of funds at the state level, I believe that we are closer than ever before to making a real impact in rural broadband connectivity,” Marshall said. “Still, we must stay dedicated to the task at hand and ensure that this infrastructure is built to last.”

Since the introduction of the legislation, Marshall noted that the USDA has granted money to the Sunflower State through the most recent round of funds via the ReConnect Loan and Grant program.

Marshall indicated that Craw-Kan Telephone Cooperative was awarded about $49 million at a 2% interest rate - an effort to connect a total of 4,189 individuals, 821 farms, 149 businesses and 3 educational facilities in Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford, Labette and Neosho counties. He said this is the largest loan issued in the round.

