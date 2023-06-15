Resolutions allowing Kansans to keep gas stoves passes through House

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two resolutions that would allow Kansans to keep gas stoves in their kitchens have passed through the U.S. House of Representatives.

On Thursday, June 15, U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) announced that he voted in favor of the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act and the Save Our Gas Stoves Act.

Congressman Mann noted that the move would protect Kansans from being required to abandon their gas stoves.

“...The war on fossil fuels has reached the kitchens of hardworking Americans,” said Rep. Mann. “Banning gas cooking appliances in the name of climate activism would only burden American families with high electricity bills and take away consumer choice. Natural gas stoves are currently the preferred cooktop appliance of nearly 40% of American households, natural gas is almost four times more affordable than electricity, and more than 4.1 million American jobs are connected to the natural gas industry. It’s truly astonishing that we even need to have this conversation in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

Mann said H.R. 1615, the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act, passed the House with a vote of 248 - 180. Meanwhile, H.R. 1640, the Save Our Gas Stoves Act, passed with a vote of 249 - 181.

