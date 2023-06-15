Professional disc golfers stop by Lake Shawnee ahead of Emporia tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local disc golfers got a chance to play with the pros Wednesday, and get a few autographs as well.

”We’re here for a big tournament this coming weekend in Emporia, so my buddy Luke gave me a call and said there was an opportunity to come out here and hang out with the local scene. and we’re playing some doubles with some locals so it’s a lot of fun getting to intermingle with the community and spread some of that disc golf love,” said PDGA Tour pro Connor O’Reilly.

O’Reilly said he is looking forward to what will be one of the biggest tournaments of his season in Emporia.

“Emporia’s definitely per capita one of the best disc golf cities there is out there pound-for-pound I’ll say. Dynamic Discs hosts a really good tournament every year and the country club over there is definitely a good venue for disc golf, and it’s great for the fans too.”

Kathleen Harvey is treasurer and secretary of Topeka’s Dawn to Dusk Disc Club.

She said the supportive and welcoming environment around disc golf is a big reason she fell in love with the game.

“The community is wonderful. Everybody just loves disc golf, they love other people playing disc golf, and they wanna see everybody get better at the game. So our community is very friendly and always encouraging people to come out and try things, progress, no matter where you start out at.”

Harvey said it was fun seeing some of the best disc golfers in the world at a local course.

“It’s very awesome to know that they would come up to Topeka. I know they’re in Emporia for the Dynamic Discs Open. So for them to take time out of their schedule of practicing to come play at our league is very exciting for us and our club members.”

The 2023 Dynamic Discs Open will be held June 16 through June 18 in Emporia.

