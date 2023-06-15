Plug and Play Topeka graduates fifth group of startups

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In collaboration with Go Topeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership graduated 14 startup companies from it’s accelerator program on Thursday.

The global innovation platform connects startups with resources, like corporate partners, to help startups succeed. The program offers tips, training, and mentorship.

“What we’re what we do here is we’re really trying to connect to the innovation ecosystem,” says Stephanie Moran, Senior Vice-President of Innovation for GoTopeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership. “And by that we mean, what are those resources that really help innovators and entrepreneurs stand up their businesses.”

Startup companies face any number of challenges when trying to get started. According to LendingTree, 24.5% of small businesses in Kansas fail within the first year but Plug and Play offers solutions to many of those problems.

Lindsay Lebahn, Program and Partner Success personnel for Plug and Play Topeka, explained the type of resources and tools they offer startups in their program.

“We do everything from legal help, to regulatory demands, and how they can break into the United States.”

These startups offer innovation to some of Kansas’ biggest industries like health science and agriculture.

“We have a lot of strong startups in animal health and ag tech, and this accelerator program,” said Moran. “Technologies anywhere from alternative proteins, to new spray technologies for crops, to forming technologies for managing livestock and regenerative farming”

Josh Thomas is the CEO and co-founder of Pastoral, a company focused on regenerative livestock farming. He says Kansas and other midwestern states are the perfect place for his company to break into U.S. markets.

‘We’re amongst friends here. And this is the kind of place where we need to be if we don’t have something right yet. Here, it’s not about shutting us down and saying you’re wrong. Get out of here. It’s about saying, This is how you could do it better. Let’s have you connect with farmers and learn more to continuously improve and continuously make our product better every single day

“We’re amongst friends here,” said Thomas. “And this is the kind of place where we need to be if we don’t have something right yet, if we’re doing something wrong, if we don’t understand the way a farmer actually works. Here, it’s not about shutting us down and saying you’re wrong. Get out of here. It’s about saying, This is how you could do it better. Let’s have you connect with farmers and learn more to continuously improve and continuously make our product better every single day.”

This is the fifth batch of startups to graduate from Plug and Play’s accelerator program, bringing the total to 54 companies and counting.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.