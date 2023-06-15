Parking violation spurs Manhattan man’s arrest when drugs found in van

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man’s parking violation sparked his arrest after he was found to also have illegal drugs in his van.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, officials stopped a van driven by Charles Kendrick, 38, of Manhattan, near the intersection of S. Manhattan Ave. and Fort Riley Blvd. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said they found that not only did Kendrick have a warrant out for his arrest through the Manhattan Municipal Court, but he also allegedly had opiate pills and methamphetamine in the vehicle.

RCPD noted that Kendrick’s warrant stemmed from a parking violation.

Kendrick was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on possession of meth, possession of opioids and his warrant. He remains behind bars on a $6,065 bond.

