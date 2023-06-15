One hospitalized, one arrested after JCPD responds to drug overdose

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One female was hospitalized and one male was arrested after Junction City Police Department responded to a possible overdose.

Junction City Police Department said they responded around on Wednesday, June 14 to the 1400 block of N. Calhoun St. in reference to a possible overdose. Upon arrival, officers found a 40-year-old female suffering from an apparent overdose. The female was transported by the Junction City Fire Department to Stormont Vail Flint Hills Campus and then to Stormont Vail in Topeka, Kan. in critical condition.

After investigation, Junction City Police Department indicated detectives with the Junction City Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of W. 13th St. in Junction City, Kan. and later arrested Alex D. Schooler, 40, of Junction City, in connection to the case. School was arrested for the following:

Distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death

Distribution of certain stimulants within 1000 feet of a school

Criminal Use of a Weapon by prohibited person

Distribution of opiates within 1000 feet of a school

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Acquisition of Drug Proceeds

During the search warrant, Detectives found cocaine, fentanyl pills, marijuana, nine firearms, and about $17,000 in U.S. currency.

Schooler was transported to the Geary County Detention Facility where he is being held with no bond pending a first appearance in Geary County District Court. No further information will be released at this time.

