NOTO’s Studio 62 hosting Pride Fest

Pride Fest takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 24 in NOTO, with a drag show to follow at Studio 62.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - June is Pride Month, recognizing and celebrating the impact of the LGBT+ community, and raising awareness for equality.

One of the celebrations is taking place June 24 in North Topeka.

Cies and Jaxyn Smith, owners of Studio 62 in NOTO, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details of the Pride Fest.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 24 in Veterans Park in NOTO and behind Studio 62, 816 N. Kansas Ave. It includes food and merchandise vendors, face painting and other family-friendly activities. At 6 p.m., a parade will go down N. Kansas Ave., starting from in front of Studio 62.

Studio 62 also will host a drag show following the festival.

