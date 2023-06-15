Manhattan man arrested for involvement in March hit-and-run involving alcohol

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash that trapped and hospitalized a passenger and involved an open container of alcohol.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, officials arrested Jose Torres, 54, of Manhattan, on a warrant stemming from a March crash.

RCPD noted that around 8:45 p.m. on March 24, emergency crews were called to the area of E. Marlatt Ave. and Brookpointe Cir. with reports of a crash. It had been reported that the suspect, later identified as Torres, had been seen running from the scene after his 2007 Chevrolet van crossed the center line and hit a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jesus Maldonado, 60, of Manhattan.

According to officials, Maldonado’s passenger, Juan Maldonado, 31, of Manhattan, was trapped inside the vehicle. After he was extricated, he was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of a broken wrist as well as cuts, scrapes and bruises.

RCPD indicated it also found an open container of alcohol in the unoccupied van that had been left at the scene.

Torres was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

Aggravated battery

Transporting an open container

Failure to stop at an accident

Passing with insufficient clearance

Driving with no license

As of Thursday, Torres is no longer behind bars as his $15,000 bond has been posted.

