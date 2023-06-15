Managing Attorney who oversaw federal funds appointed to magistrate judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed a Managing Attorney who oversaw federal funds to fill a district magistrate judgeship position in the 18th Judicial District.

The Office of the Governor said Governor Kelly appointed Kansas Legal Services’ Managing Attorney Kathleen Watson for the judgeship position.

Governor Kelly shared a comment about Watson’s accomplishment.

“Kathleen Watson has demonstrated her legal skill and service to the community throughout her time at Kansas Legal Services,” Governor Kelly said. “I know she will put the same dedication, respect, and empathy into her service as Magistrate Judge for the 18th Judicial District.”

According to the Office of the Governor, Watson previously interned for the Disability Rights Center of Kansas and was selected to be a member of the Kansas Governor’s Grants Program Advisory Board overseeing federal funds for a state crisis intervention program grant. She earned her juris doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law.

“The opportunity to serve the citizens of Sedgwick County in a judicial capacity is a great honor,” Watson said. “I am devoted to providing those who appear before me an opportunity to feel heard and a careful, accurate, and impartial judgment.”

The Office of the Governor noted District Magistrate Judges in the 18th Judicial District are elected and serve four-year terms. The person appointed to fill the vacancy shall serve until a successor is elected and qualified at the next general election to serve the remainder of the unexpired term.

