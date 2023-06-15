‘Look at that!’: Woman playing lottery for first time wins $52k a year for life

Ruth Salvatore and her husband are planning to use the $52,000 for life to remodel their home...
Ruth Salvatore and her husband are planning to use the $52,000 for life to remodel their home and take a trip to Cancun.(Oregon Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (Gray News) – An Oregon woman playing the lottery for the first time got very lucky.

According to the Oregon Lottery, 73-year-old Ruth Salvatore decided to play the Win for Life draw game for the first time on June 5 and ended up winning $52,000 every year for life.

At first, Salvatore said she saw she had won $2 on one of the five tickets she purchased.

On her final ticket, she discovered she was a jackpot winner.

She ran into the living room to share the news with her husband.

“Look at that,” she said, pointing to her phone with excitement. “Look at that!”

Salvatore and her husband are planning to use the $52,000 for life to remodel their home and take a trip to Cancun.

Coincidentally, the couple will be celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary this month – making “52″ a very special number for them.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Grants Pass.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a collision on Highway 75 north of Burlington on June 14, 2023.
Two dead in multi-vehicle collision initiated by stolen car chase
Howard B.J. Drew, 41, of Topeka, and Destinee S. Back, 35, of Oskaloosa, were arrested...
Two arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County
FILE
Local Juneteenth Celebrations 2023
FILE
43-year-old man dies after hit by train overnight in North Lawrence
The Ramada West hotel, which closed in 2017, is now condemned by the City of Topeka.
Building that once occupied Ramada West condemned by City of Topeka

Latest News

The companies falsely claimed in advertising that their Roundup products “won’t harm anything...
Bayer reaches $6.9 million settlement with New York over weedkiller Roundup safety concerns
SOS CASA of the Flint Hills will host a recruitment celebration for volunteers at a fiesta on...
SOS CASA of the Flint Hills to host recruitment celebration for volunteers
Bald Eagles fit with backpack-style trackers during Evergy banding effort
SUV-Tractor collision sends 2 drivers to hospital, closes roadway for 2 hours
2 arrested as Topeka man continues recovery following Florida shooting