Letter urging federal protections for childcare funds now bares Gov.’s name

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, June 15, that she has joined a group of governors to call on Congress to protect and increase the allotment for childcare in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

Gov. Kelly noted that she joined governors from North Carolina, Colorado, Hawaii, Wisconsin, New Mexico, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Illinois, and Washington to send a letter to Congressional leaders. The letter urges officials to provide the resources child care centers need to keep their doors open and facilities staffed.

“Here in Kansas, we are working to make it possible for every Kansas family to find an affordable option for child care, but we can’t do it alone,” Kelly said. “That’s why I’ve joined my fellow governors in urging Congress to make critical investments to support families and grow our workforce.”

Kelly indicated that Congress supplied one-time funding to help with childcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the need for childcare funds remains important. Nationally, there are about 90,000 fewer professionals in the industry - a 9.7% decrease from February 2020. Meanwhile, 60% of Americans live in a childcare desert or an area with insufficient supplies of licensed childcare options.

In Kansas, the Governor said a lack of childcare options harms both economic and workforce development as 6% who do not work say it is due to unattainable childcare. A recent report also found the average cost for a toddler in center-based childcare in the Sunflower State costs a median two-parent home about 8% of its income. A single-parent home spends 26% of its income on childcare.

“We urge bipartisan action to make this essential, recurring investment in our children, our economy, and the future of our country,” the governors wrote.

Kelly noted that she has invested in childcare as a crucial part of workforce and economic development success. In 2022, she signed a bill to expand childcare tax credits to provide employees and announced $53 million in appreciation bonuses for eligible staff at licensed facilities.

