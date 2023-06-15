Late-night disturbance leads to woman’s arrest after gun allegedly pulled

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A late-night disturbance led to a Topeka woman’s arrest after officials found she had allegedly pulled a gun during a fight with a child present.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, officials were called to the 1100 block of SW Lane St. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a woman, later identified as Tessa N. Smith, 25, of Topeka, had gotten into a fistfight with another person and allegedly pulled a gun during the incident. She was not on the scene when they arrived.

However, TPD said it did find Smith on Wednesday and she was arrested. She was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated battery

Aggravated endangering a child - reckless situation

Juvenile or child in need of care - without adequate parental care or control

As of Thursday, Smith remains behind bars with no bond listed.

