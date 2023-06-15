KU’s Rylee Anderson prepares for USATF Outdoor Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Rylee Anderson is leaving KU as one of the best high jumpers in Jayhawk history.

Her list of accolades isn’t short. She set the school’s indoor high jump record in Winter of 2022 clearing 6′1.5″. Then in 2023, she broke her own record with a 6′2″ jump.

“It really means a lot to me, because there’s been so many great athletes that have been at this school,” said Anderson.

Add in five career Big 12 titles, and it’s no wonder she qualified for two consecutive National Championship appearances in both indoor and outdoor.

“There’s been definitely ups and downs, with Nationals, and some other meets getting injured. But super happy to have always done really good at the conference meets,” she said.

As her collegiate career comes to a close, she’s glad she spent the majority of it in Lawrence.

“I came here out of state, and I really walked right into a family. The coaching, the team, just the University as a whole. I’ve been super grateful for everything along the way,” she said.

Her next destination is the 2023 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, OR. Her recent Second Team All-American honor gives her a pretty good momentum boost heading into it.

“It definitely makes me more excited for USA’s and going forward.”

Her mindset as she gets ready for her trip to Eugene is to make the most of it.

“I just wanna do as best as I can. I don’t really know what the future has for me for track. So I want to hopefully not make this my last meet,” she said with a laugh.

The USATF Outdoor Championships will begin on July 6th, and run through the 9th.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.