KU, Wichita State basketball to face off in Kansas City

The Kansas and Wichita State men's basketball teams will face each other at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. on Dec. 30, the Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation announced Thursday, June 15.

“We always enjoy playing in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center and look forward to facing Wichita State,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “[Wichita State head coach] Paul Mills did a great job rebuilding Oral Roberts and is no stranger to our program from his time as an assistant at Baylor. This will be a great opportunity for fans in the Kansas City area to watch our team over the holidays and it will be a great game for us preparing for Big 12 play.”

The game will close out non-conference play for KU before squaring off against Big 12 opponents. The Jayhawks are 48-11 all-time at the T-Mobile Center and 235-85 all-time in Kansas City (regular season and postseason).

Kansas leads the all-time series against the Shockers 12-3, including winning five of the last six meetings. Wichita State won the last meeting 78-65 in Omaha, Neb. in the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament. Kansas won the last regular-season matchup on Jan. 6, 1993 at Allen Fieldhouse 103-54.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23 and can be found HERE.

