KU, Wichita State basketball to face off in Kansas City

Kansas head coach Bill Self gestures in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas head coach Bill Self gestures in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas and Wichita State men’s basketball teams will face each other at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. on Dec. 30, the Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation announced Thursday, June 15.

“We always enjoy playing in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center and look forward to facing Wichita State,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “[Wichita State head coach] Paul Mills did a great job rebuilding Oral Roberts and is no stranger to our program from his time as an assistant at Baylor. This will be a great opportunity for fans in the Kansas City area to watch our team over the holidays and it will be a great game for us preparing for Big 12 play.”

The game will close out non-conference play for KU before squaring off against Big 12 opponents. The Jayhawks are 48-11 all-time at the T-Mobile Center and 235-85 all-time in Kansas City (regular season and postseason).

Kansas leads the all-time series against the Shockers 12-3, including winning five of the last six meetings. Wichita State won the last meeting 78-65 in Omaha, Neb. in the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament. Kansas won the last regular-season matchup on Jan. 6, 1993 at Allen Fieldhouse 103-54.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23 and can be found HERE.

