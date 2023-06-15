KU research could help military more easily identify those with eating disorders

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The work of one KU researcher could soon allow the military to more easily identify servicemembers who may have an eating disorder to better help them.

The University of Kansas says that one of its researchers has developed the first screening tool for eating disorders in veterans and has now been awarded a 4-year, $4.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to address eating disorders in active-duty members.

KU noted that Kelsie Forbush, senior scientist at the KU Life Span Insitute and a professor of clinical child psychology as well as the director of the University of Kansas Center for Advancement of Research on Eating Behaviors, leads the charge. This is the only eating disorders grant the DOD funded in 2023.

“We have an excellent opportunity to help military members with eating disorders through this work,” Forbush said.

As part of the project, the university indicated that Forbush’s team will test a screening tool developed for use in veterans - the Brief Assessment of Stress and Eating - among active-duty servicemembers. The aim is to find the risk of eating disorders, including factors that contribute to onset and progress, as well as examine the potential for links.

“Screening is a critical first step for providing intervention,” Forbush said. “If we understand what factors are promoting eating disorders, or what factors help promote resiliency, then we might be able to develop novel prevention and treatment programs that are well-suited to this group.”

According to KU, eating disorders are one of the deadliest mental disorders and are among the main causes of suicide-related mortality in the nation. Veterans have been found to have higher rates of disordered eating with around 5% of men and 16% of women reporting a current eating disorder.

“Studies show that eating disorders have increased in the military as much as 44% between 2013 and 2016, suggesting an urgent unmet military health care need,” Forbush said. " “However, most studies that have looked at the prevalence of eating disorders in the military only included a limited number of eating disorders. As a result, there is almost no information on some of the most common forms of eating disorders, such as ‘other specified feeding or eating disorders.’

The Eating Disorder Coalition, a national advocacy organization, has also called attention to the issue with support to Forbush’s research.

“The EDC did important advocacy work that helped promote awareness of eating disorders in military-relevant populations, to the ability to obtain funding in order to better understand and treat eating disorders in this at-risk population,” Forbush said.

Despite the disorder’s seriousness, a 2019 Government Accountability Office study found the military’s screening does not accurately find servicemembers with eating disorders. One reason is that the military has a larger population of men who may not identify with stereotypical eating disorders.

“Asking about dissatisfaction with hips and thighs or a desire to avoid weight gain may miss people with eating disorders who want high muscularity and low body fat,” Forbush said. “If a screening tool is highly gendered, then we might miss someone with an eating disorder who is dissatisfied, but in a different direction.”

KU noted that there is evidence to show that service members are at risk for developing eating disorders due to increased stress, focus on weight and physical appearance and food restriction while on a mission. This could all lead to binge eating or other unhealthy eating behaviors.

“Our study is important because not only will it result in improved eating disorder screening tools, it will also contribute to improved information on the full scope and impact of eating disorders in the military,” Forbush said.

Other KU researchers on the team include Alesha Doan, professor and associate dean in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, CARE lab postdoctoral fellow and statistician Yiyang Chen and Mike Denning, director of KU’s Office of Graduate Military Programs.

