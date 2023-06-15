KU QB Jalon Daniels to throw out first pitch at Royals game

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws a pass against Arkansas during the first half of the...
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws a pass against Arkansas during the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The QB will put his arm talent to the test come this weekend.

Kansas Football announced on Saturday June 17, it’s KU at Kauffman Stadium against the Angles at 3:10 p.m.

Big and Baby Jay will be there along with the KU Pep Band, KU spirit and more.

The Jayhawks open their season against Missouri State Sept. 1 at 7:00 p.m. on Big 12 Now and ESPN+

KU's Rylee Anderson prepares for USATF Outdoor Championships
