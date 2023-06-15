KU QB Jalon Daniels to throw out first pitch at Royals game
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The QB will put his arm talent to the test come this weekend.
Kansas Football announced on Saturday June 17, it’s KU at Kauffman Stadium against the Angles at 3:10 p.m.
Big and Baby Jay will be there along with the KU Pep Band, KU spirit and more.
Catch us Saturday at KU Day at the K 👑⚾️@JalonDaniels6 will throw out the first pitch, with appearances by Big and Baby Jay, KU pep band, KU spirit, and more!#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/mGx4E8O9Go— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) June 15, 2023
The Jayhawks open their season against Missouri State Sept. 1 at 7:00 p.m. on Big 12 Now and ESPN+
