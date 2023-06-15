KU picks up 3-star cornerback, fifth commit in four days

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold shouts to a referee in the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold shouts to a referee in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)(Jerry Larson | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football has landed its fifth commit in just four days with the addition of 3-star cornerback Jalen Todd on Wednesday.

Fresh off his official visit in Lawrence, Todd gave the coaches his commitment Wednesday morning. KU now has a 10-man recruiting class that ranks No. 32 in the nation.

Todd had offers from over 30 schools, including Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Mississippi State, and Tennessee. He took an official visit to West Virginia in June before KU, and has now cancelled his visits to Wisconsin and Iowa which were also scheduled for June.

The 6′0″, 165-pound CB is the No. 61 ranked cornerback in the Class of 2024, and the No. 12 rising senior in Michigan.

