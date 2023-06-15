Kansans urged to warn loved ones about potential of scams after latest scheme

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to warn their loved ones about the potential of scams that involve official-looking documents after the victim of a criminal’s latest scheme attempted to turn themselves in on a fake warrant.

The Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday evening, June 14, officials were contacted by someone from outside the Kansas City area. The caller wanted to turn themselves in on a $1,000 cash-only warrant that had been texted to them.

The Sheriff’s Office said this person had a photo of the document, which was found to be a scam, from the ‘Court of Criminal Appeals’ that also contained the address of the Justice Annex in Olathe. It told the victim they would meet with a ‘Captain Pettitt’ in the parking lot to pay the bond.

After the document was reviewed, officials noted various spelling mistakes, different fonts and ‘officials numbers’ that had been fabricated were contained within the text. The information was shared with the agency that has jurisdiction over the victim’s address.

Officials have urged residents to warn elderly neighbors and loved ones about the potential of scams that involve payment for missing jury duty, a warrant or a fine.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.