K-State alum cycles through Kansas on 3,000-mile trek to fight child trafficking

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University alumnus from York, Penn., is bicycling through Kansas on a 3,000-mile trek to fight child trafficking.

ZOE International said Craig Whiteford learned about the scale and devastation of child trafficking, and it reminded him of something from his work life.

Whiteford graduated from K-State with a bachelor’s, master’s, and Ph.D. and heads up a team of scientists at Becton Dickinson, who developed test strips for COVID-19.

Whiteford says child trafficking is a pandemic that crosses continents.

“But once the Lord started opening my eyes to it, I knew I had to do something,” he said. “And then, when I learned about Race Across America and ZOE International, I saw I could do something about this through cycling, which is something I love.”

To fight against child trafficking, ZOE International said Whiteford will now cross a continent himself, including Kansas. Race Across America (RAAM) is a 3,000-mile coast-to-coast sprint that will begin June 17 in Oceanside, Calif., and end by June 23 in Annapolis, Md., for the ZOE International team of eight cyclists.

ZOE International indicated their route through Kansas would include Ulysses, Montezuma, Greensburg, Pratt, Maize, El Dorado, Yates Center, and Fort Scott.

ZOE International said in York, Penn., Whiteford will have a cheering section in his wife, Hope, and three kids, Nora, Emma, and Gabriel, but he will also have plenty of support in the Sunflower State from family and friends.

Whiteford’s brother-in-law, sister-in-law, niece and nephew live in Overland Park. He also has friends from Delta Sigma Phi at K-State who live in Wichita, Dodge City, Kansas City, and Pratt, which is on the RAAM route.

Whiteford is a huge Chiefs fan as well.

His love for the state where he lived for ten years goes beyond fandom, family, or fraternity.

“Everyone asks me, ‘Where are you excited to ride through?’,” Whiteford said. “I tell them I’m excited about going through Kansas, and they’ll say, ‘Why are you excited about that? It’s flat, and there’s nothing there.’ But I tell them, ‘There’s plenty there.’

He continued to say that his father is the reason he went to college in Kansas.

“My dad told me he wanted me to experience Kansas because the people are grounded and solid, and I would learn a lot from them,” Whiteford said.

ZOE was founded in 2003 by Mike and Carol Hart, who were so moved by trafficking’s destructive effect on kids, they sold their custom home in California, set up ZOE’s headquarters in Santa Clarita, California, and moved to Thailand, where the problem of child trafficking was growing.

ZOE now operates in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and Thailand. Race Across America is an opportunity for ZOE to build awareness of child trafficking and raise funds to fight it. Each cyclist has a $20,000 fundraising goal. The total amount they aim to raise is $750,000.

“If people go to the ZOE website (gozoe.org), we can focus attention on child trafficking and bring light into darkness,” Whiteford said. “It exists because we don’t want to talk about it or think about it. But if we can raise awareness, we can bring light into this situation and begin to stem the tide of the child trafficking pandemic.”

