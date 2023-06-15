Is your green thumb wilting? The Sick Plant Clinic can help

The Sick Plant Clinic takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 16 inside Fairlawn Plaza Mall, SW 21st & Fairlawn in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If your green thumb is fading, we know the folks who can help.

The Shawnee Co. Extension Master Gardeners are hosting their annual Sick Plant Clinic.

Lane Wiens, the K-State Shawnee Co. Extension Horticulture Agent, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how they can help.

The event brings in Kansas State University and local experts to diagnosis and give treatment advice for lawn and garden problems. They can answer questions about fruits and vegetables, ornamental plants, insect or disease pests or even houseplants.

The event is free. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 16 inside Fairlawn Plaza Mall, SW 21st & Fairlawn in Topeka.

For information on how to properly collect plant and pest samples to bring to the clinic, visit https://qrs.ly/96eteeo.

