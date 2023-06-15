Hunter and Laine marks one year by joining Greater Topeka Partnership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business celebrated one year in business Thursday, June 15, and their new membership in the Greater Topeka Partnership.

Hunter and Laine is a gift shop with locally made and curated items found only at 826 South Kansas Ave.

Co-owner Brendan Jensen said they’re grateful for the support they’ve received from Topeka business groups like Greater Topeka Partnership, Downtown Topeka, and the Topeka Chamber.

“Downtown is an up-and-coming place in Topeka, and it’s been a fantastic adventure to be part of it,” Jensen said. “We just can’t wait for more to come. DTI and the Chamber have been great partners in getting the store up and going and making Downtown Topeka a place to be. We’re just excited to see where it goes from there.”

For more information about Hunter and Laine, visit https://www.hunterandlaine.com/.

