Hunter and Laine marks one year by joining Greater Topeka Partnership

Hunter and Laine mark one year in business by joining the Greater Topeka Partnership.
Hunter and Laine mark one year in business by joining the Greater Topeka Partnership.(Rick Felsburg/WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business celebrated one year in business Thursday, June 15, and their new membership in the Greater Topeka Partnership.

Hunter and Laine is a gift shop with locally made and curated items found only at 826 South Kansas Ave.

Co-owner Brendan Jensen said they’re grateful for the support they’ve received from Topeka business groups like Greater Topeka Partnership, Downtown Topeka, and the Topeka Chamber.

“Downtown is an up-and-coming place in Topeka, and it’s been a fantastic adventure to be part of it,” Jensen said. “We just can’t wait for more to come. DTI and the Chamber have been great partners in getting the store up and going and making Downtown Topeka a place to be. We’re just excited to see where it goes from there.”

For more information about Hunter and Laine, visit https://www.hunterandlaine.com/.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a collision on Highway 75 north of Burlington on June 14, 2023.
Two dead in multi-vehicle collision initiated by stolen car chase
Howard B.J. Drew, 41, of Topeka, and Destinee S. Back, 35, of Oskaloosa, were arrested...
Two arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County
FILE
Local Juneteenth Celebrations 2023
Rashawn Posey (left) and Warren Grahamm (right) are arrested for the shooting of Caden Tipton...
2 arrested as Topeka man continues recovery following Florida shooting
The Ramada West hotel, which closed in 2017, is now condemned by the City of Topeka.
Building that once occupied Ramada West condemned by City of Topeka

Latest News

Live at Five
Jaxyn and Cies Smith of Studio 62 are organizing Pride Fest, taking place June 24 in NOTO.
NOTO’s Studio 62 hosting Pride Fest
Jaxyn and Cies Smith of Studio 62 are organizing Pride Fest, taking place June 24 in NOTO.
NOTO's Studio 62 hosting Pride Fest
KU's Rylee Anderson clearing a high jump at the 2023 NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.
KU’s Rylee Anderson prepares for USATF Outdoor Championships
Shawnee Co. horticulture agent Lane Wiens talks about the upcoming Sick Plant Clinic.
Is your green thumb wilting? The Sick Plant Clinic can help