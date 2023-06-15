Central Topeka alleyway set to close as reconstruction planned

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An alleyway in Central Topeka is set to close as it gets a makeover while crews carry out a reconstruction project.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Tuesday, June 20, the Street Department will close the alley behind 2503 Central Park Ave.

Crews noted that the closure is needed for an alley reconstruction project.

Officials expect the closure to last for about a week.

