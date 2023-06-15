Brandon Schneider adds to coaching staff

Kansas women's basketball coach Brandon Schneider commands the huddle as the Jayhawks beat...
Kansas women's basketball coach Brandon Schneider commands the huddle as the Jayhawks beat Kansas State 63-51 on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
By Vince Lovergine
Jun. 15, 2023
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After the departure of Associate Head Coach Terry Nooner, head coach Brandon Schneider makes some tweaks to his staff.

Kansas Athletics announced they’ve promoted Brock McGinnis and hired Marqu’es Webb.

McGinnis has been on staff at KU for four seasons, serving as the Director of Player Development since 2019. He has assisted as Kansas reached the postseason in each of the past two seasons, including winning the 2023 WNIT Championship. The Jayhawks finished 25-11 in 2022-23, marking the sixth time in program history that KU won at least 25 games in a season, and the first time since 1996-97 according to Kansas Athletics.

“First off, I want to thank Brandon for the opportunity to continue working alongside him in an elevated role with Kansas Women’s Basketball,” McGinnis said per a release. “My next thank you goes out to my wife, Megan for her continued support in this basketball journey. To all former, current, and future Jayhawks, I am excited to continue working to make you all proud to call KU home. Rock Chalk!”

Webb comes to Lawrence after spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Mercer. In her first season, Webb helped Mercer to a 23-7 record and the 2022 Southern Conference Championship. The Bears won the regular season and tournament crowns, and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the seventh time in school history. Prior to Mercer, Webb spent two seasons on staff at her alma mater Vanderbilt, working as an assistant coach during the 2020-21 season after serving as the director of player development the year prior.

Webb also played at Vanderbilt from 2013-2017 playing in 119 games, 80 of those are starts.

“I am beyond honored to be joining such a prestigious program with so much history,” Webb said per a release. “Kansas is all about basketball and I am excited to be a part of something so special. Brandon has done an amazing job with this program, and I look forward to helping continue exactly that. Rock Chalk!”

