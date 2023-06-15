Bill requiring House, Senate approval for major federal rules passes House

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill that would require the House and Senate to approve major federal rules and regulations has passed through the U.S. House.

On Wednesday, June 14, U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he voted in favor of H.R. 277, the REINS Act of 2023. He said the legislation would reassert the authority of Congress and prevent executive overreach.

Specifically, Congressman Mann said the resolution would require every new major rule proposed by federal agencies to be approved by both the House and Senate.

“The Biden Administration has been abusing its power by circumventing Congress to impose rules and regulations that serve a progressive agenda,” said Rep. Mann. “In his first year, President Biden’s regulations added more than $200 billion in new regulatory costs—more than quadruple the costs added during President Obama’s first year. This bill will put an end to that, by forcing the Executive Branch to secure Congress’ approval before any new costly rules go into effect. With our national debt approaching $32 trillion, this bill is part of the House Republican commitment to fiscal responsibility.”

Mann noted that the legislation would define a “major rule” as any federal rule or regulation that could result in:

An annual effect on the economy of $100 million or more.

A major increase in costs or prices for consumers, individual industries, government industries, government agencies, or geographic regions

Significant adverse effects on competition, employment, investment, productivity, innovation, or the ability of U.S.-based enterprises to compete with foreign-based enterprises.

The REINS Act would also preserve Congress’ authority to disapprove of a “non-major rule” through a joint resolution.

Mann indicated that the REINS Act passed through the House with a vote of 221-210.

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

