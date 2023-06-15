Bill to reauthorize FAA, NTSB passes out of committee with Kansas Rep.’s vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The bill set to reauthorize both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board has passed out of the House Committee with the vote of one Kansas Congressman.

On Wednesday, June 14, U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) announced that he voted to pass the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act. The legislation passed out of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee with a vote of 63-0.

Rep. Mann said the legislation is meant to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration as well as aviation safety and infrastructure programs for the next five years.

“I am honored to bring the perspectives and priorities of Kansans to the table for this historic piece of legislation,” said Congressman Mann. “We need strong leadership at the FAA to support economic activity, strengthen the supply chain, and help America remain a global power. Kansas has a deep history with aviation, and I am proud to be a voice for our state’s aviation industry. For over a century, the United States has led the world in aviation safety and innovation, but that standard is being threatened by increasing global competition, rapid developments in technology, and an industry workforce shortage. This legislation will help us improve critical infrastructure for our airports of all sizes, streamline the FAA bureaucracy, strengthen the nation’s general aviation sector, encourage the rapid deployment of safe technological innovations, and address workforce challenges throughout the aviation system.”

According to Mann, the bill would:

Improve FAA efficiency and operations

Strengthen the nation’s general aviation sector

Grow the aviation workforce

Uphold the nation’s gold star standard in safety

Encourage aviation innovation

Enhance the passenger experience

Authorize the National Transportation Safety Board

Mann noted that he championed two amendments related to Essential Air Service airports in the Big First District. These include an amendment that would exempt any EAS airports found more than 175 miles from a medium or large airport from a 5% cost-share.

The Congressman said he proudly serves on the Aviation Subcommittee of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

